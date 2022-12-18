Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria start as Argentina confirm starting XI for 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria both start for Argentina when they face France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, 18 December.

Lionel Scaloni's starting XI for the clash with Les Bleus has been released.

Emiliano Martinez starts in goal and will hope to continue his heroics, which saw him help Argentina overcome the Netherlands in a quarter-final penalty shootout win.

Nahuel Molina starts in defense alongside Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, and Nicolas Tagliafico.

Angel Di Maria returns to the starting lineup and joins Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.

Lionel Messi and Alvarez will start up top as both hope to bring the FIFA World Cup back to Argentina.

The duo have been in fine form during the campaign, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists between them.

Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Théo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.



Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; Di María, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Leo Messi. Julián Álvarez.

Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Théo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.

Lionel Messi and Argentina's journey to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

World Cup glory may await Lionel Messi and co.

Argentina kickstarted their FIFA World Cup campaign in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.

Lionel Scaloni's men got off to the worst start possible, suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Al Sogour Al Akhdar.

Messi put La Albiceleste in front from the penalty spot, but Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari's second-half goals shocked the South Americans and the world.

Scaloni's side needed to hit back against Mexico, and they did just that.

Messi was at the peak of his powers, smashing a fantastic low drive past Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward then provided an astute assist for Enzo Fernandez to wrap up a crucial win.

Poland were up next for Scaloni's side. They dispatched Bialo-Czerwoni 2-0 thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez.

Scaloni's men advanced to the last 16 to face Australia as winners of Group C.

Messi was again at the forefront of things for La Albiceleste, with him and Alvarez on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win.

L16: 2-1 win vs Australia



In Messi's 1000th professional game, he just had to score! Alvarez added the 2nd before the Socceroos pulled one back but the men from South America held on!



L16: 2-1 win vs Australia

In Messi's 1000th professional game, he just had to score! Alvarez added the 2nd before the Socceroos pulled one back but the men from South America held on!

Perhaps the greatest game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup ensued in the quarter-finals between Scaloni's men and the Netherlands.

It seemed as though Argentina were cruising through to the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory by the 83rd minute, with Messi and Nahuel Molina scoring.

However, the Dutch struck back dramatically through Wout Weghorst's last-gasp double.

The tie went to penalties, where Scaloni's side claimed victory in a feisty affair.

There were no such problems for Lionel Messi and co against Croatia in the semi-final. His penalty and Alvarez's double gave the side a 3-0 win.

