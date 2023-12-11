Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids currently in Morocco as they enjoy family vacation: Reports

Lionel Messi is enjoying his time off from football with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three sons in Morocco. The 2023 Ballon d'Or winner has taken his family to Marrakech, Morocco, where he is scheduled to attend the CAF African Footballer of the Year gala.

Inter Miami failed to make the playoffs for the MLS Cup, having finished outside the qualifying places in the regular season. This has afforded the Argentine great some time to spend away from the football pitch and get himself re-energized ahead of next season.

Last week, Lionel Messi was spotted alongside Antonela Roccuzzo in Miami as they went out to watch their eldest son, Thiago, play for the Inter Miami academy. The family was also photographed in Disneyland two weeks ago as they enjoyed quality time together.

Messi has been invited to the CAF African Footballer of the Year gala as a guest, and the event is set to take place in Marrakech. The 36-year-old will witness one of Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen or Achraf Hakimi emerge as the African Player of the Year.

The Messi family were seen at Le Jardin Majorelle and also at the Yves Saint Laurent museum, two places of interest among many in Marrakech. The CAF Gala will take place at the Movenpick hotel in Marrakech.

Lionel Messi gearing up for first full MLS season

Despite joining Inter Miami with over half of the season played, Lionel Messi managed to lead them to Leagues Cup glory. He could not, however, lead the Herons to the MLS Cup playoffs as injuries limited his impact in the closing stages of the season.

Messi was nominated for, and finisher second in the MLS Rookie of the Year award, and this came after he spent just four months in the league. His impact on Inter Miami has been immediate and profound, and he has contributed significantly on and off the pitch.

Lionel Messi and the rest of the Inter Miami players are on vacation, and have around a month left before the commencement of pre-season. They have a match lined up for January against the national team of El Salvador to commence their preseason training.

Inter Miami will look to further strengthen their squad ahead of the new season in order to compete on multiple fronts. They are reportedly closing in on the signing of Luis Suarez as their marquee addition.