Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo spotted in happy mood as they leave Inter Miami stadium with kids in matching outfits

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo were spotted wearing matching outfits as they looked in a jubilant mood while leaving the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

This is hours before Inter Miami's Leagues Cup quarter-final clash against Charlotte FC. The Miami-based side have reached the last eight of the competition and they will play Charlotte FC next after defeating FC Dallas in the last 16.

Ahead of the clash, Messi and Roccuzzo were seen leaving the stadium alongside their kids and they also spent some time chatting with friends.

Lionel Messi wore a white shirt and grey shorts, while Antonela Roccuzzo was seen wearing a white top and matching colors pants.

The pair was previously spotted house hunting in Miami. Messi, despite owning four real state properties worth $15 million, is looking to add new properties to his name and went searching for one in the Boca Raton area.

When did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo get married?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have been in a relationship for a long time. The pair, though, finally got married back in 2017 in a ceremony that took place in Rosario, Argentina.

Roccuzzo penned a heartfelt message after tying the knots to Messi. Several big-name stars, like Shakira, Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez, and more were present in the ceremony. After the marriage, Roccuzzo posted a heartfelt message on her social media, writing:

"My Husband ❤️ Thanks to all our family and friends for joining us!!! We love you soooo much 💍👰🏽🤵!!! #happiness#even. ❤️ No beginning or end ❤️. You become part of my being in my words. You are here touching the center of my soul, Like an endless eclipse of sun and moon, Like the eternal of love in an alliance."

The pair have three children together, named Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. After spending two years in Paris, the Messi family recently relocated to Miami after the legendary Argentine player joined the MLS club.