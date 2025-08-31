Lionel Messi appears to like social media post claiming Barcelona's future is in the safe hands of superstar forward

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi appears to have liked a post on Instagram concerning his former club, and fans have gone into overdrive. A fan blog on FC Barcelona, named DPG Producciones, published a tribute video for the Blaugrana starlet Lamine Yamal after he inherited the No.10 jersey following his contract extension until 2031. The caption read:

“From Messi’s No.10 to Lamine’s No.10, Barça’s future is in safe hands.”

Since bursting onto the scene with the club two years ago, Yamal's influence has only grown with time as the 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the world right now.

Moreover, the Spaniard taking over Messi's iconic No.10 jersey has only drawn parallels with the Argentine legend. And lo and behold, Messi himself has seemingly liked the video on Instagram.

The 50-second-long video begins with a slow-motion graphic of Messi walking out of the Camp Nou, followed by the thronging fans holding aloft his giant banners. It then proceeds to produce a montage of some of Messi's breathtaking moments in Barca colors, such as his lung-bursting dribbles as well as his iconic 'flying kiss' celebration, with an emotional rendition playing in the background.

Almost midway through the montage, a Barcelona jersey with the word Yamal inscribed on the back of it appears, although the video doesn't show the 18-year-old per se.

Nonetheless, it appears to reminisce about Messi's golden days at the club while also paying a tribute to rising star Yamal, who is touted as the next big thing at the fabled club.

In two years as a senior professional, the forward has made 108 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, including 75 in the league, while netting 26 goals and assisting another 37. Last year, Yamal was also an instrumental figure in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, assisting their opening goal for Neco Williams in the finals against England.

Lionel Messi is still banging in the goals at 38

Lionel Messi might be playing away from the glitz and glamour of European football, but he's very much at the top of his game - even at 38 years of age! So far in 19 MLS appearances this season, the Argentine has struck 19 goals and managed another eight assists.

That's not all, the former Barcelona legend has netted five goals in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and one more in the FIFA Club World Cup in June, although Inter Miami eventually lost out in both competitions.

Nonetheless, the Herons are actively competing for the league crown, and as long as Messi is fit and firing, they'd stand a chance. Tonight, the 38-year-old will be seen in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders as Miami aim to seal their first trophy of the season.

