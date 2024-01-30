Lionel Messi and Argentina set to play friendlies against 2 African giants in March

Lionel Messi will renew his acquaintances with the Nigerian national team when Argentina visit China to face the African giants in March in an international friendly. In their second friendly, the South American side will face Cote d'Ivoire for the first time since 2006.

Argentina were worthy champions when they lifted the FIFA World Cup for a third time in December 2022 in Qatar, with Lionel Messi spearheading their charge. La Albiceleste have, since then, won nine and lost one of ten international matches, scoring 21 goals and conceding just two.

The world champions will now take on three-time African champions Nigeria in a friendly at the Olympics Sports Center in Hangzhou. Lionel Scaloni's side will then proceed to the Workers' Stadium in Beijing to take on the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in another friendly days later.

Lionel Messi and Argentina are quite familiar with the Nigerian national team, having met them in multiple tournaments. The legendary player even led his country to U-20 World Cup glory at their expense in 2005 before repeating the same at the 2008 Olympics.

La Albiceleste have also faced Nigeria in the 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions of the FIFA World Cup, with Messi scoring three times in those games. Additionally, there have been several friendly meetings between both countries in the past.

Argentina will also face Cote d'Ivoire for the first time since their meeting at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. Lionel Messi was an unused sub in that group-stage encounter, which his country won, thanks to goals from Herman Crespo and Javier Saviola.

Both friendlies will take place in the first international window of the year and will serve as preparation for the South American side as they look to defend their Copa America crown in the summer.

Lionel Messi set for another crack at glory with Argentina in 2024

It took Lionel Messi 15 years to get his first taste of glory as a senior international, and then three followed in quick succession. The veteran forward will be keen to make it four times in a row when the Copa America comes by in the summer.

The Copa America, which will be held in the USA, will be the last chance for Messi to play alongside some of his teammates, most notably Angel Di Maria. The Benfica star has announced that he will end his international career at the end of the tournament.

La Albiceleste were impeccable during the last edition of the tournament in Brazil, and will once again look to repeat the trick.