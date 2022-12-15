"Lionel Messi and Argentina will be sat there licking their lips" - Rio Ferdinand picks out 2 stars who can cause France a lot of problems

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Argentina's strike duo of Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez could cause problems for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

The two teams will clash at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18, in the summit clash of the quadrennial tournament. Both teams will be equally favored in what is bound to be a high-voltage clash on the biggest stage in international football.

Reigning champions France boast more quality and depth across all areas of the pitch. However, Argentina have Lionel Messi, who is both the joint-top scorer (five goals) and joint-best creator (three assists) at the ongoing World Cup.

He has also stitched together a superb partnership with Julian Alvarez, who has netted four times in five matches.

Ferdinand believes the duo could target the left flank of Les Bleus' defense. He told the BBC after France's 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco on December 14 (as quoted by Express):

“As good as France are, I think Lionel Messi and Argentina will be sat there licking their lips a little bit. They will be thinking there are areas they can get at France, particularly down the left-hand area of their defence.”

The former Manchester United and England defender added:

“When France were run at, they did panic a little bit and with Julian Alvarez and Messi dancing and wiggling around, it is going to be a great game.”

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen



Messi has three assists. Mbappe has two having not been credited with a third against Morocco.🤝



Messi, Mbappe, Olivier Giroud (4) and Julian Alvarez (4) have 18 goals between them in Qatar. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe head to the World Cup Final with five goals each.Messi has three assists. Mbappe has two having not been credited with a third against Morocco.🤝Messi, Mbappe, Olivier Giroud (4) and Julian Alvarez (4) have 18 goals between them in Qatar. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe head to the World Cup Final with five goals each.⚽️Messi has three assists. Mbappe has two having not been credited with a third against Morocco.🤝Messi, Mbappe, Olivier Giroud (4) and Julian Alvarez (4) have 18 goals between them in Qatar.🎯 https://t.co/yOoiA6tXEK

It's worth noting that Morocco's touchmap (via WhoScored) indicated that they often attacked France's left flank in the World Cup semifinals. Thirteen of the Atlas Lions' 15 crosses in the game were from that flank, as were a bulk of their passes in the final third.

Theo Hernandez, who notably scored the opener, had plenty to do on the night, making four tackles, a clearance and an interception.

England similarly attacked down their right through Bukayo Saka and Jordan Henderson during their quarterfinal clash against Les Bleus last week. Hernandez recorded three clearances, three tackles and an interception in that game, while also conceding a penalty.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez starred in Argentina's semifinal win over Croatia

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez were the orchestrators of Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals on December 13.

The latter won the penalty for his team's opening goal, which was converted by Messi in the 34th minute. Five minutes later, Alvarez went on an incredible and slightly fortunate run, slicing through Croatia's midfield and defense to score the second.

The third goal, however, was the best of the night in the eyes of many fans. Messi picked the ball up close to the halfway line and dribbled past Josko Gvardiol, one of the best defenders in the tournament. He got to the byline inside the box before cutting the ball back for Alvarez to make it 3-0 midway through the second half.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi didn't even need to look up before setting up Julian Alvarez 🪄 Lionel Messi didn't even need to look up before setting up Julian Alvarez 🪄 https://t.co/ncKQeiq3Vz

Their partnership will undoubtedly be key if Argentina are to overcome France in the final.

