Lionel Messi asks legendary ex-Barcelona teammate to replace Tata Martino as head coach at Inter Miami: Reports

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has reached out to outgoing Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez to take up the job at the MLS side. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the 36-year-old has personally spoke to his former teammate about making the move to the US at the end of the 2023-24 season.

This comes after the Florida side enjoyed a strong start to their season, going unbeaten in their first four games. However, in the absence of the Argentine superstar, they lost 0-4 to New York Red Bulls, with questions being raised over the abilities of current boss Tata Martino.

Xavi confirmed back in January that this season would be his last with Barcelona, citing stress and tension as reasons for stepping down from the position. However, a move to US, where he would get reunited with former teammates, including Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez, could prove to be enticing.

Inter Miami will look to put the difficult loss behind them and prepare to face New York City FC, who are 14th in the Eastern Conference. They will be hoping to get Messi back, who missed the last game with a hamstring injury.

Bayern Munich offered boost as Barcelona star ignores contract offer

Ronald Araujo could leave the Spanish giants.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo could be on the move from the club after reports that Bayern Munich are preparing a massive offer for the player. According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Uruguayan has already turned down an extension offer from La Blaugrana, with the Bavarian giants reportedly willing to offer over €100 million to sign him.

This comes after a report from Mundo Deportivo claiming that Thomas Tuchel's side made a late charge at the player during the January transfer window. However, the outlet claimed then that Araujo would wait until the end of the season to make his decision.

Currently, Araujo's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026. Club sporting director Deco is keen on locking the 25-year-old at the club until 2029 at least. He is seen as one of their most key center-backs alongside teenage academy product Pau Cubarsi, who has excelled since making his debut.

The Uruguayan played a vital role in Barcelona's strong defensive record last season as they romped home to a La Liga triumph. This season, he has played in 31 games across all competitions, helping keep 10 clean sheets and chipping in with one goal.