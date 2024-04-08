Lionel Messi astonishingly dubbed a possessed dwarf by Monterrey coach as leaked audio emerges after tunnel confrontation 

In a shocking turn of events, Monterrey coach Nico Sanchez launched a scathing attack on Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi in a tunnel confrontation. An audio leak confirmed the former addressed the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner as a possessed dwarf with the face of a devil.

The Herons faced Monterrey at home in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 3. Messi played no part in the clash due to injury, as Inter Miami lost 1-2.

However, Lionel Messi was part of a large group - alongside Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba - that clashed with the Monterrey coaches and players in the tunnel after the game.

This was due to the 36-year-old being far from impressed with some of the decisions made by the referee, as well as previous comments made by Monterrey boss Tano Ortiz. The latter had suggested Inter Miami would benefit from favorable decisions if Messi featured during the game.

The audio from the tunnel confrontation was leaked by FOX SPORTS MX. Sanchez said (via GOAL):

“The dwarf was possessed, he had the face of the devil. He put his fist next to my face and says: ‘Who do you think you are?’ But because I didn’t look at him, I was looking away, I never answered back, it made things worse."

He also commented on Inter Miami boss Tata Martino:

"And Tata Martino, what a poor dummy, I had him in front of me telling me: ‘Fool, you going to cry? Fool you going to cry?’ What a dummy! All those videos, they probably erased them all because it leaves them looking bad. What they did was really serious. They want to dirty the pitch.”

Lionel Messi and company will face Monterrey in the second leg on Wednesday, April 10.

Lionel Messi scores on his return from injury as Inter Miami draw 2-2 against Colorado

Lionel Messi made his return to the pitch after nearly a month due to a hamstring injury, netting to help Inter Miami draw 2-2 against Colorado in the MLS on Saturday.

Rafael Navarro's 45th-minute penalty gave Colorado the lead. In an effort to reverse his side's fortunes, Tata Martino brought on Messi in the second half. The Argentine ace took just 12 minutes to find the back of the net, before Leonardo Afonso scored in the 60th minute, giving the Herons the lead.

Unfortunately, Inter Miami were unable to hold onto their lead, conceding in the 88th minute through Cole Bassett's effort.

Lionel Messi's side are currently third in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 12 points from eight games.

