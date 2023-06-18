Lionel Messi astonishingly equals Taylor Swift when it comes to ticket prices in the US after MLS move: Reports

According to a report from Fortune Magazine, Lionel Messi's arrival to MLS club Inter Miami has skyrocketed ticket prices. The prices of tickets for the Miami-based club's games are now almost at par with Taylor Swift's concerts.

Messi recently announced that he will be joining Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. Fans have gone into a frenzy since the announcement.

In a resale platform named Sseatgeek, tickets for Inter Miami's games are being sold at the price of $2,600. The sky-high price is almost as much as Taylor Swift's concert ticket prices, which are sold at around $2,625.

Lionel Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul. The lowest price for tickets for that game are around $950. Inter Miami's game against Colombus Crew earlier that month, on July 4, are priced at $29.

Clarence Seedorf shared his two cents on Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's decision to join MLS club Inter Miami was a surprise to many. While it was clear that he would leave PSG, the majority expected him to make a return to Barcelona. Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal were also linked with the player.

Messi, however, will pursue his career in the MLS after bringing the curtains down on his stint in European football. Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf has now opined on the matter. The AC Milan legend told Stadium Astro:

“I didn’t know [signing for Inter Miami was an option for Lionel Messi]. But now that I know, I think it’s a very logical decision. Messi is a bit tired of adapting to new places. He knows Miami very well. He’s close to South America. The World Cup is coming to the [United] States and North America. He can speak his language. His family can speak the language and be closer to home."

He further added:

“It’s been a long, long journey for him and his family to be away from home. So, I can understand this fully. People ask about the money, I think he will make the same money anywhere he goes. I’m happy for him and wish him all the best.”

Inter Miami are languishing at the bottom spot of the MLS table at the moment. Whether Lionel Messi's arrival can inspire the team to fetch good results in the remainder of the campaign remains to be seen.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes