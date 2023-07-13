Lionel Messi beats Aitana Bonmati and Erling Haaland to win ESPYS Best Football Player award

Lionel Messi claimed his second ESPYS award of the night by being adjudged the best Soccer/Football player on Wednesday, July 12. On his way to the top, the Argentina legend beat Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Barcelona women's Aitana Bonmati (via Mundo Aliceleste).

Messi claimed his first honor of the night by winning the Best Championship Performance award. The award was handed to the 36-year-old icon for his performance in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against France, in Qatar.

The left-footed star beat Leon Edwards for his UFC win against Kamaru Usman, and Nikola Jokić from the Denver Nuggets for his NBA Finals performance, among others.

Messi scored a brace in the game that helped his national team to a 3-3 draw against the 2018 World Cup winners. His second goal of the match came in extra time and helped Argentina secure the lead for a short while.

Kylian Mbappe completed his hat trick by leveling the scores for the second time in the clash. As the game proceeded to penalties, the Argentine captain put away his spot-kick in fine fashion and helped his country lift the World Cup trophy.

The moment marked the former PSG forward's first-ever World Cup triumph, and it is only fitting that he has received the ESPYS award for it.

He recently completed his move to Major League Soccer team Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain and is reported to make his debut on July 21 (via ESPN).

Lionel Messi was named ESPY Best International Men's Player in 2019

Lionel Messi's recent triumphs at the ESPYS 2023 aren't his first in the award ceremony. He was adjudged the Best International Men's Player in 2019 when he played for Barcelona.

The Argentine won the award at the time for his performances with his club and the national team that year. He won the golden boot in La Liga, finishing with 36 goals in 34 appearances and helping the Catalan club to the title of Spain's top division.

In all, the iconic player scored a staggering 51 goals from his 50 appearances for the Spanish outfit that season, which included 12 Champions League goals.

His national side, Argentina, also reached the semi-final of the Copa America that year.

