Lionel Messi is now Inter Miami's top scorer in 2023 after netting seven goals in four Leagues Cup games for the MLS club.

Messi has been in blistering form for Miami in the Leagues Cup. After scoring a free-kick equaliser against Cruz Azul on his debut, Messi bagged back-to-back braces against Atlanta United and Orlando City. He bagged another brace against FC Dallas in the last 16 on Sunday (August 6) in what was his first away game for Miami

After netting a left-footed opener from outside the box from a Jordi Alba pass, Messi curled in an 85th-minute free-kick equaliser to make it 4-4 before Miami won on penalties.

It was yet another stellar display from Lionel Messi in Dallas, and he's already Inter Miami's leading goalscorer in 2003 in just four games.

He’s played 3.5 games

What FC Dallas star Alan Velasco said about playing against Lionel Messi

Apart from Lionel Messi, another player who was a standout performer in the clash between FC Dallas and Inter Miami was Allan Velasco. The Argentine winger, playing for Dallas, scored a goal and set up an own goal with a mazy run despite his team losing on penalties.

Velasco spoke about playing against Messi in the Leagues Cup clash. describing the experience as 'unforgettable' (via All About Argentina):

“It will be an unforgettable experience for me. It will be the first time I get to see him in person. I have seen him play from the stands but never on the field. I hope I can get to mark him at some point in the match.”

He added:

“He is gifted with every ability that players wish to have. Technical ability, speed, goals, assists and overall his mentality. He always wanted to be the best and he has always been the best.“

While Messi's team won the game to go through to the last eight of the Leagues Cup, Velacso's performance should endear the 21-year-old to fans.