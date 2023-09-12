Lionel Messi benched for Bolivia clash; veteran attacker to lead Argentina - Reports

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is reportedly set to start from the bench in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Bolivia in La Paz on Tuesday (September 12). In the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's absence, Angel Di Maria will lead La Albiceleste.

Lionel Scaloni's men commenced their long journey to the 2026 World Cup in the USA and Mexico with a narrow 1-0 win against Ecuador in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Their talismanic captain Messi scored the only goal of the game with a sumptuous 78th-minute free-kick winner.

However, Lionel Messi came off before the full-time whistle due to fatigue, leading to doubts over the Inter Miami attacker starting at high-altitude La Paz on Tuesday. The 36-year-old was playing his 12th straight game for club and country in less than two months since arriving in Miami on a free transfer.

TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul has tweeted that Lionel Messi is set to start from the bench in La Paz, with Di Maria set to captain the team. He tweeted (as translated from Spanish):

"Leo Messi would go to the substitute bench. In that case, Di María would be the captain of the Argentine National Team. The technical talk is at 3 p.m. Argentina won 4 times in La Paz during the entire history of the Qualifiers: 1965, 1973, 2005 and 2020."

How did Lionel Messi's Argentina fare on their last trip to La Paz?

Argentina squad in trining ahead of Bolivia clash

Argentina won 2-1 in their last trip to the Estadio Hernando Siles in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier in October 2020.

Lautaro Martinez responded to Marcelo Moreno's 24th-minute opener on the cusp of half-time before Joaquin Correa netted the winner 11 minutes from time. It marked the Albiceleste's ninth straight unbeaten game under current boss Lionel Scaloni as they extended their perfect start to their qualifying campaign.

Messi featured in that game but made no goal contribution as he facilitated play from a deep midfield rule.

Playing at the world's highest located stadium, situated at almost 12,000 feet above mean sea level, poses its unique challenges. To combat altitude sickness due to the thin air, Argentina players were seen talking gulps of oxygen in the second half.

Things are expected to be as challenging on Tuesday as La Albiceleste look for only their fifth World Cup qualifying win in La Paz. Their previous wins came in 1963, 1973, 2005 and 2020.