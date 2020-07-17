Lionel Messi was not a happy man after Real Madrid were crowned LaLiga champions last night. The Barcelona star took shots at his club from top to bottom as they failed to win their match as well.

Barcelona were up against Osasuna last night knowing that regardless of their result, Real Madrid would become the champions if they won their match against Villarreal. However, there was still the slight hope of Los Blancos slipping up and the title race going into the final matchday.

All that ended at Camp Nou itself as the Blaugrana failed to win their match. A 94th-minute winner gave 10-man Osasuna a shock win over Messi's Barcelona and that was enough for Madrid to lift the title.

Lionel Messi tasks a shot at Barcelona players and management

Talking to Movistar+ (via Goal) after the match, Lionel Messi took a dig at the Barcelona players and management. He made it clear that they are not doing anything right and said that the players have to be self-critical.

Messi claims that Barcelona still have a chance to turn the season around by winning the Champions League next month. However, he wants things to change quickly or else they will end up losing their match against Napoli as well.

He said:

“We didn't want to end the season like this but it represents how the season has gone. We were a very erratic, very weak, low-intensity team…We lost a lot of points and today's game is a summary of the season.”

“We have to be self-critical. Starting with the players but doing a global self-criticism. We are Barca and we have to win everything. We can't look at Madrid…Madrid have done their job, but we have helped them a lot.”

“If we want to win the Champions League, we have to change a lot. If we continue like this, we will lose the game against Napoli.”

Barcelona face Napoli in Lisbon next month with the score tied at 1-1. If they manage to beat the Serie A side, they will be up against Bayern Munich or Chelsea in the next round.