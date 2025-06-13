Lionel Messi could break record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele at 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Lionel Messi could break Cristiano Ronaldo and the late Pele's record of most FIFA Club World Cup goals at the upcoming edition of the competition next week.

Ad

The Argentine - who has scored five times in the tournament - is two behind the leading pair, with Ronaldo not in action. Messi, who plies his trade with Inter Miami, are one of the 32 participating teams in the FIFA Club World Cup's revamped format.

The Herons are in Group A of the Club World Cup, along with Al Ahly of Egypt, Palmeiras of Brazil and FC Porto of Portugal. They open their campaign against Al Ahly on Saturday (June 14) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Ad

Trending

It's pertinent to note that Messi's former Barca teammate - who now plays for the Herons - is also on five FIFA Club World Cup goals. With at least three games confirmed - and a maximum of seven if the Herons reach the final - both Messi and Suarez will fancy their chances of taking the outright lead in the competition's all-time scoring charts.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA Club World Cup careers

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

In his FIFA Club World Cup career, Lionel Messi, 37, has played just five games - all for Barcelona (2010, 2012, 2016), scoring five times and assisting once, winning the title each time.

Ad

Messi scored in each appearance, twice in as many games in his competition debut in 2010. He scored in the 2-1 semi-final win over Atlante and the 2-1 extra time win over Estudiantes in the final.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then assisted in the 4-0 semi-final win over Al-Sadd in 2012 and scored twice in the 4-0 final win over Santos. In his latest appearance in 2016, Messi scored in the 3-0 final win over River Plate.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has seven goals and three assists in eight FIFA Club World Cup games across four editions. On his competition debut for Manchester United in 2009, he scored in the semi-final and final as the Red Devils won the title.

Six years later, Ronaldo assisted twice in as many games in Real Madrid's victorious campaign. In 2017, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted four times in two games, including a hat-trick in the final, as Madrid beat Kashima Antlers 4-0.

In his latest appearance in the competition in 2018, the Portugal captain scored in the semi-final and final as he won his fourth title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More