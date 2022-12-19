Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible Instagram record after FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram record after the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina. Messi helped La Albiceleste win the tournament in Qatar.

He went on to post a picture of himself on social media. The photo has already garnered 43 million likes, making it the most-liked image by a sportsperson ever.

Prior to this, the record was held by a picture of Messi and Ronaldo playing chess posted by the Portuguese as part of a Louis Vuitton promotional campaign.

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup trophy after a dramatic win against France on penalties. The game ended 3-3 after extra time. Messi bagged a brace over the course of the game, with Angel Di Maria scoring the other goal for their team.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, scored a hat-trick for Les Bleus. Emiliano Martinez denied Kingsley Coman in the shootout. Aurelien Tchouameni hit his shot wide of the post.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the final shot from the penalty spot and made sure that Lionel Messi and Argentina were crowned world champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, meanwhile, were eliminated from the quarter-final stages of the tournament after a 1-0 defeat to Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister congratulated Lionel Messi's Argentina after FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Kata Aveiro, claimed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was the worst of all time. However, she went ahead and congratulated Argentina. She wrote on Instagram (via Mirror):

"The worst World Cup of all time... that thankfully gave us a great final. What a match. Congratulations to Argentina."

Lionel Scaloni, meanwhile, shared his take on Lionel Messi's future with La Albiceleste. Scaloni said (via Buenos Aires Times):

"If he wants to keep playing, he will be with us, He is more than entitled to decide whether he wants to keep playing for Argentina or not or what he wants to do with his career. He is such a huge player for us. It is such a pleasure for us to coach him and his teammates. Everything he transmits to his teammates is unparallelled – something I've never seen before."

