Lionel Messi breaks silence after Inter Miami suffer 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders in Leagues Cup final 

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has broken his silence after the Leagues Cup final loss to Seattle Sounders. The Argentine wants to see the positives from the tournament and build on them for the rest of the MLS season.

Ad

Seattle Sounders won the. Leagues Cup final 3-0, stopping Messi from winning his 47th trophy. Osaze De Rosario gave the host the lead in the 26th minute, before late goals from Alex Roldan and Paul Rothrock in the 84th and 89th minute sealed the trophy for the Sounders.

Taking to Instagram, Messi has sent a message to the fans after the loss to Seattle Sounders. He posted two photos from the game and captioned it:

Ad

Trending

"We raced to the final and this time it didn't happen... We stay with the positive and keep learning to achieve the goals of this season."

Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer spoke after the win and took a cheeky dig at Lionel Messi and Inter Miami players. He claimed that his players were talented and more disciplined and said (via World Soccer Talk):

Ad

“We may not have the most famous names in world soccer, but our group is talented and disciplined. That unity was our advantage.”

When questioned about the brawl after the match, he added:

“Unfortunately, those incidents take attention away from what was truly a great performance by the Seattle Sounders. The scoreline tells the real story of this match, not what happened after.”

Ad

Diario AS have reported that Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets face a ban for their involvement in the post-match brawl. Both Inter Miami players could miss one to three matches, per the Leagues Cup disciplinary code.

Javier Mascherano on Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami losing Leagues Cup final

Javier Mascherano spoke to the media after the Leagues Cup loss and claimed that the 3-0 scoreline does not reflect the performance on the pitch. The Inter Miami coach believes his players, led by Lionel Messi, took risks to get back into the game and the penalty ended their chances. He said (via World Soccer Talk):

Ad

“In matches like these, details are decisive. The first few minutes cost us the game. We tried to grow into it, but unfortunately, we conceded in the first half. In the second half, we dominated and created chances. The 3-0 scoreline is too heavy. We took risks, and their second goal effectively ended the game.”

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami players have split for the international break. They return to MLS action on Saturday, September 13, when they travel to face Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More