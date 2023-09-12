Lionel Messi buys new waterfront mansion in South Florida worth $10.8 million, details of home emerge

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly purchased a nearly $10.8 million waterfront mansion as his new home in South Florida.

Messi, 36, has made a number of headlines in the United States since joining Inter Miami on a Bosman move after the end of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) deal. He helped the Herons emerge victorious in the Leagues Cup final last month, guiding them to their first trophy.

After a search for around two months, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has finally found his new home in his new city. His new mansion is roughly 15 minutes away from the DRV PNK Stadium.

According to The Real Deal, Messi delegated the purchase of his new abode to a firm linked to Alfonso Nebot Armisen, who has been handling the left-footed star's investments for quite a while. He was represented by Samuel and Donna Simpkin of Compass Florida.

Prior to the recent $10.8 million sale, the aforementioned property was sold for $9 million last May. It was built by designer Lori Morris in 1988 and sits on 0.44 acres on a cul-de-sac, with 170 feet of waterfront.

A 10,486-square-foot residence in Fort Lauderdale, the Inter Miami star's new mansion has eight bedrooms, a three-car garage, and an interior swimming pool. It also has a 27-foot-high domed ceiling, a chef's kitchen, a home gym, an entertaining lounge, and a home office.

Robbie Savage makes bold claim on Lionel Messi's chances in 2023 Ballon d'Or race

Speaking to Planet Sport, former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage shared his thoughts on the 2023 Ballon d'Or race involving Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Manchester City's Erling Haaland. He said:

"I think the voting will go to Messi because of the World Cup, which eluded him. He will win it but if you're looking at Manchester City doing the treble, look at the impact Haaland had in his first season in the Premier League. City couldn't win the Champions League, but they did it with Haaland there, so for me, Haaland should win it."

While the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner registered 41 goal contributions for PSG past campaign, the 23-year-old Norwegian scored 52 goals and laid out nine assists for City. However, the former contributed seven goals and three assists on his way to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball during Argentina's triumphant run in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the former Barcelona man has reinvigorated Inter Miami with his stellar outings of late. He has registered 11 goals and laid out five assists in 954 minutes of action, spread across 11 appearances so far.