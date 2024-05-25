Lionel Messi has chance to break 7 incredible Copa America records this summer

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has the opportunity to break seven incredible tournament records in the 2024 Copa America. Messi and Argentina kick off their title defense against Canada on June 20 and will also take on Peru and Chile in the group stages.

The records that the 36-year-old maestro is in line to break at the upcoming tournament are:

1) Most goals in tournament history - With 13 goals to his name, Messi is just five goals away from becoming the top scorer in Copa America history. Argentine attacker Norberto Mendez and Brazilian forward Zizinho hold the current record with 17 strikes apiece.

2) Most appearances in tournament history - Messi has played 34 Copa America games for La Albiceleste, tied with Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone. When the Argentine forward features at the upcoming tournament, he will hold the record for most appearances outright.

3) Argentine record for featuring at the most number of Copa America editions - Messi will become the first Argentine player in history to feature at seven different editions of the tournament.

4) Most goals in a single Copa America tournament - The current record is at nine goals, tied between Brazil's Jair (1949), Argentina's Humberto Maschio (1957) and Uruguay's Javier Ambrois (1957). Given the incredible form that Messi has been in for Inter Miami this season, it would not be out of the realms of possibility for him to break this record.

5) Consecutive Player of the Tournament awards - If Messi wins the award at the 2024 Copa America, he will become the first player to win the laurel at back-to-back editions of the tournament.

6) Most hat-tricks in Copa America - If the Argentine legend nets a hat-trick in the 2024 edition, he will join a group of just ten players who have scored two hat-tricks in the tournament's history.

7) Most goal contributions in international football - Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the record with 128 goals and 46 assists in 208 games. Messi has racked up 106 goals and 56 assists after 180 appearances, sitting just four goal contributions behind his eternal rival.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino claims that Lionel Messi and other stars will miss Vancouver Whitecaps game

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino claimed that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets will not travel with the squad to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS on Sunday (May 26).

In a pre-match press conference, Martino said that he understood the fans' exasperation, but explained that it was the right time for their stars to be rested. The 61-year-old said (via Yahoo):

“We thought it was the most prudent for them not to play this match. They have been training, but they will not be available for the game. We obviously understand the frustration of the people wanting to watch these players play. We as coaches sometimes have to make these very difficult football decisions. But we always have to keep in mind the players’ health first.”

Expand Tweet

Inter Miami currently sit atop the MLS table with 31 points after recording nine wins, four draws and two losses.