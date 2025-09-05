Lionel Messi confirms he will not play in Argentina's clash against Ecuador, explains why he'll miss the World Cup qualifying clash

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has revealed that he will not be facing Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup qualifier next week. He has discussed the decision with national team manager Lionel Scaloni, as he wants to take rest and avoid traveling.

Messi played a key role in the 3-0 win over Venezuela on Thursday night, scoring twice in what has been touted as his final match with the national team in Argentina. The 2022 World Champions have already qualified for the tournament next season, are are facing Ecuador in the final game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Messi announced that he will not be playing in the final qualifier, as he looks to maintain his fitness and manage his workload for club and country. He said (via All About Argentina):

"I have talked with Scaloni and we decided that I should rest and don't travel against Ecuador. As I just told you, I’m coming off an injury. Even though I’m already fine, we preferred to avoid me traveling and having to play another match.

"I need to rest well and prepare properly for what’s coming. It’s an important challenge where we are aiming for the MLS, which we want to win. That’s the plan, and I hope to be ready. In October, we’ll meet again for another friendly games, so, well, that’s basically it.”

Lionel Messi missed four matches for Inter Miami in August after picking up a leg injury. He also missed a few matches last year after picking up an ankle injury in the Copa America final.

Lionel Messi unsure about playing in FIFA World Cup next year

Lionel Messi spoke about the possibility of playing in the FIFA World Cup next year, and admitted that he is not thinking long-term. He is yet to make a decision about his availability for the national team next summer and said (via All About Argentina):

"Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don’t think I’ll play another...Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it. But well, we’re almost there so I’m excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, match by match. That’s it taking it day by day, going by how I feel. Day by day trying to feel good and above all, being honest with myself."

Lionel Messi remains in contract talks with Inter Miami, and his immediate future at the club level remains uncertain. His current deal expires at the end of the season.

