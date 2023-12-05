Lionel Messi creates history after being named TIME's Athlete Of The Year 

Lionel Messi became the first footballer in history to be named TIME Magazine Athlete of the Year after the award was announced today, December 5. The Argentine great received the honour for his achievements in 2023 with Paris Saint-Germain and mostly, Inter Miami, as he rolled back the years.

Every year since 2019, the prestigious TIME magazine awards the most influential athlete with the Athlete of the Year award to celebrate their achievements. The first recipients of the award were the USA Women's National Team after they won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019.

Lionel Messi has succeeded American baseball star Aaron Judge as the latest recipient of the award following his stunning 2023. The Inter Miami captain was arguably the most influential football in the world, directly changing the face of the MLS following his arrival.

Messi signed for Inter Miami, who were at the bottom of the league, after his contract with French champions PSG reached its expiration. He turned down offers from Europe and Saudi Arabia to team up with David Beckham co-owned team after extensive groundwork had been carried out by its owners.

Inter Miami and the MLS have reaped immense dividends from the transfer, as the 36-year-old oversaw a remarkable upturn in results immediately. On the pitch, he scored a stunning last-minute free-kick after coming off the bench in his debut, immediately announcing his arrival at the club.

His debut coincided with 110,000 new U.S. subscriptions to the MLS Season Pass service to enable fans to watch him. This represented a spike of around 1,700% compared to the previous day when the numbers were analysed.

In recognition of his amazing impact, he has been honored with the Athlete of the Year award, emulating basketball star LeBron James. Coincidentally, James was at the DRV PNK Stadium for Messi's magical debut in the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi continues to make history

In the never-ending GOAT debate, Lionel Messi has arguably managed to pull away from his rivals in the last 12 months. Being named the TIME Magazine's Athlete of the Year is another feather in the Argentine great's impressive cap.

Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or award in October, taking him three clear of rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentina captain had earlier led his country to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, their first such triumph since 1986. He won the Golden Ball in the tournament, recording seven goals and three assists.

The legacy of Lionel Messi continues to rise following his most recent honor, and the forward is not resting on his oars. The forward has one last peak, the MLS, the surmount, and he has started it with the Leagues Cup triumph.