Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo beaten by Fulham star in ranking of 10 best dribblers across Europe since 2009

Fulham star Adama Traore has reportedly beaten both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of the best dribbler across Europe since 2009.

Traore, 27, has established himself as one of the most skillful attackers on the ball over the last few seasons. He has regularly enticed the crowds with his fine dribbling and electric pace, primarily on the righ flank, taking on fullbacks and beating them with his strength too.

According to The Pop Foot, the former Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has the best dribbling success rate of 73% after 1088 successful dribbles since 2009. However, he has completed fewer dribbles than Messi, who has 2730 with a rate of 64%.

Meanwhile, ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea star Eden Hazard is second on the list as he has completed 1656 dribbles since 2009. Al Hilal summer signing Neymar Jr. is behind the Belgian at third with 1417 dribbles.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is currently in sixth spot with less reliance on his great dribbling ability of the past. The 38-year-old is a natural at number nine now and his tally is just over the thousand mark.

Galatasaray star Wilfried Zaha, who is known for his pace and flair, has completed 993 dribbles and is sitting in the seventh spot behind the Al-Nassr striker. Chelsea ace Raheem Sterling, Real Madrid great Luka Modric, and Al-Ahli star Allan Saint-Maximin are in eighth, ninth and tenth with 985, 888 and 877 successful dribbles respectively.

Chris Sutton asserts Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are currently 'washed up' stars

Speaking on the It's All Kicking Off podcast, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton stated that Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo are past their best years. Talking about the former, he said:

"He's washed up, isn't he? He's still good, but you know, he's washed up. Just as Ronaldo is washed up going to the Saudi Pro League earlier this year. They're not the players which they once were, because they wouldn't go there."

Sharing further thoughts on the 36-year-old Argentine's move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit, the Premier League winner added:

"Short term, they'll have the Messi phase. And then when he's had enough, it will go back to what it was before. It's a league for, dare I say, washed up players, for European players who want to go to America for the lifestyle with the families at the end of their career."

Messi, who has a contract until December 2025 at Inter Miami, has started his new chapter with aplomb. He has helped his team lift the Leagues Cup, contributing 11 goals and three assists in 10 overall games.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has been in stellar form since the start of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign. He has scored five goals and laid out two assists in three league appearances for Al-Nassr so far.