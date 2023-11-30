Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Chelsea legend Ashley Cole names the hardest opponent he faced in his career

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole has made his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the hardest opponent he faced during his playing days.

Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded as two of the best to have graced the beautiful game. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, they're still going strong, having racked up over 800 goals for club and country and winning individual and team accolades galore.

Having made over 700 career appearances for club and country, Cole locked horns with both Messi and Ronaldo multiple times. When asked about the toughest opponent he faced, the Englishman named both players but mentioned Ronaldo as the toughest one.

“Hardest opponent will probably have to be. I'll say Ronaldo, either him or Messi, but I'll say, Cristiano Ronaldo,” Cole said, as per Timeline CR7.

The legendary left-back is now part of Wayne Rooney's coaching set-up at Birmingham City, having played his last for Derby County in 2019.

Meanwhile, Messi and Ronaldo are now playing their club football outside Europe. Messi plays for MLS side Inter Miami, having joined them in the summer as a free agent. Ronaldo plies his trade for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December, also as a free agent.

How did Ashley Cole fare against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi spent most of their illustrious careers in Europe. While Ronaldo played for multiple clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester United, Messi made his name at Barcelona before later moving to PSG.

Cole locked horns 14 times with Ronaldo, coming out on top just thrice and losing eight times. Most of these meetings were in the Premier League, while the others were in the FA Cup, Comminity Shield, UEFA Champions League and the European Championships.

The Englishman fared much better against Messi. In five meetings - all in the Champions League - he won twice and drew thrice. One of those draws - a 2-2 semifinal second-leg stalemate at the Camp Nou took Cole's Chelsea to the Champions League final.

There, they beat Bayern Munich on penalties to win the European competition for the first time.