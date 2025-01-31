Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Edwin Van der Sar and John Arne Riise pick their UEFA Champions League GOAT

In a recent interview with ESPN, Edwin Van der Sar and John Arne Riise voted between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the UEFA Champions League GOAT. Messi and Ronaldo are the most successful players in the competition's history and top the overall scoring and assist charts.

The two players have an impressive record in Europe’s Premier club competition, with a combined nine competition wins, 269 goals, and 82 assists.

In an interview with ESPN, Van der Sar, who faced Messi four times in the competition and played alongside Ronaldo 36 times for Manchester United, said:

“I will pick a player I played with, Cristiano Ronaldo. Tremendous player once again, I think five trophies, scored a few in the finals, a very nice guy and I wish him all the best.”

Riise, who never played alongside either player but faced Lionel Messi twice in the UEFA Champions League, said:

“My Champions League GOAT is… I'm a massive fan of Messi, but I do feel Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to be the GOAT in the Champions League.”

Both legendary players are in the twilight of their careers and no longer play in Europe. Ronaldo turns out for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while Messi represents Inter Miami in the MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s UEFA Champions League legacies

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the best players ever in the UEFA Champions League. The Argentine superstar and his Portuguese rival dominated the tournament for over a decade and elevated the competition in Europe to its highest Level.

Messi played 163 times in the competition during his stints with Barcelona and Paris Sain-Germain. The Argentine Maestro scored 129 goals and 40 assists in those appearances and won the competition four times with Blaugrana. He is second in the list of all-time goalscorers and third on the assists charts.

Ronaldo had a more storied time in the competition, representing Sporting Club de Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. He made 183 appearances in the competition and bagged 140 goals and 42 assists, leading both charts. He won the competition five times, once with the Red Devils and four with Los Blancos.

Ronaldo and Messi are unlikely to add to their legacies in the UEFA Champions League. The iconic duo, now 39 and 37, are in the final months of their contracts with Al-Nassr and Inter Miami, respectively.

