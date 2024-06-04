Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo feature as Joe Cole ranks the 5 most skilful footballers in history

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole - one of the most skilful players of his generation - has named Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among the five most skilful players ever. Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded as two of the best players in the game's history.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, both legends are still going strong, having ventured out of European football for the first time in their senior career. While Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr - whom he joined in December 2022 - Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami last summer.

Meanwhile, Cole - who played between 1998 and 2018 - recently shared with GIVEMESPORT his top-five list of the most skilful players. About Ronaldo - who he placed at No. 5 - Cole wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo may not be best known for his trickery on the ball, especially in 2024. After all, the Portuguese superstar is the greatest goalscorer of all time with over 800 goals to his name. Even in his exploits in front of goal, the 39-year-old has shown an incredible degree of technical ability."

About Messi - who was placed No. 2 - the former midfielder wrote:

"A man capable of weaving through the narrowest of gaps, Lionel Messi was always going to make it into the conversation when it came to the most skilful players to have graced a football pitch. The diminutive Argentine has left fans' jaws on the floor a ridiculous number of times with his mix of ball control and low centre of gravity.

"Especially in his younger years, Messi was renowned for leaving defenders in his wake and scoring some sublime solo goals. A large part of this is down to his speed of thought, which appears to be on another level compared to anyone the game has ever seen. The 36-year-old isn't quite as energetic in possession of the ball in 2024, but he can still manipulate a football better than anyone in the world."

Cole ranked Ronaldinho as No. 1 in his list, with Zinedine Zidane (No. 3) and Diego Maradona (No. 4) - round out the top-five.

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have fared this season

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had impressive seasons. While Ronaldo ended his 2023-24 season with 50 goals in 45 games across competitions, Messi started his 2024 season only this year.

Coming to Ronaldo - his tally includes a record 35 strikes in the Saudi Pro League - but his club side Al-Nassr finished second - behind runaway winners Al-Hilal. He also scored six times in his debut AFC Champions League campaign.

Meanwhile, Messi has had an injury-plagued start to the season but has still produced 14 goals and 11 assists in 15 games across competitions. The tally includes 12 goals and nine assists in 12 games in MLS, where the Herons are atop the Eastern Conference after 18 games.