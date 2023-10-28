Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Former Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro makes his pick

Former Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro has had his say on the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate. The Italian was asked to pick between the two iconic footballers and he threw his support behind the Portugal and Al Nassr superstar.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to split opinions of footballers and fans. The duo are already in the twilight of their careers but the debate doesn't look like getting over anytime soon.

Another big name, Fabio Cannavaro, who won the Ballon d'Or award back in 2006, has joined a host of other footballing icons in picking his side in this fierce rivalry.

In a short video posted on Twitter by CristianoXtra, the former Real Madrid centre-back was asked to pick between Ronaldo or Messi, to which he responded:

"Ronaldo".

Despite already being in their late thirties, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be huge forces to be reckoned with in the football world. The two legendary attackers are still putting up decisive performances for their respective clubs and countries.

The Portuguese led Al Nassr to the Arab Club Champions Cup in the summer, finishing as the top scorer with six goals. He's come with a return of 14 goals and seven assists for Al Nassr in 13 games across all competitions so far this season.

Lionel Messi also took the MLS by storm following his switch to Inter Miami in the summer. The Argentine led the club to their first-ever trophy as they defeated Nashville in the final to claim the Leagues Cup back in August. So far, he's played 14 games for the club across all fronts with a return of 11 goals and five assists.

Lionel Messi set to win another Ballon d'Or award this year but Cristiano Ronaldo missing from shortlist

Lionel Messi is leading the race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award after leading his nation to the FIFA World Cup last year. According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine will pip Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to claim a record eighth Ballon d'Or award this year.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is missing in the race for the accolade. For the first time since 2003, the Portuguese maestro failed to make it into the 30-man shortlist. He will likely watch on as his eternal rival gets another one over him and further extends the gap.

The winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or award will be announced on Monday (October 30) by France Football at the Theatre du Châtelet in Paris.