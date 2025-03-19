Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Fulham star Antonee Robinson picks his favorite between the 2 superstars

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has weighed in on the never-ending Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The USMNT star picked the Argentine icon as his favorite player over the Portuguese legend.

In a recent You Have to Answer interview with ESPN, Robinson was asked to choose between the two footballer stars and he picked Messi over Ronaldo. The 27-year-old left-back also picked Kylian Mbappe ahead of Erling Haaland, and Ashley Cole over Patrice Evra.

Watch the video below:

The Messi and Ronaldo rivalry continues to divide football fans and pundits alike. While some admire the Argentine for his skills and sheer brilliance, others tilt towards the Portuguese due to his achievements and professionalism.

Nevertheless, the duo remains two of the best to have graced the sport. They have won a combined 13 Ballon d'Or awards and have scored over 1700 career goals. Lionel Messi (37) is in the MLS with Inter Miami, while Cristiano Ronaldo (40) plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Antonee Robinson, meanwhile, is having a decent campaign with Fulham. He has featured in all of the Cottagers' 29 league games this season and has 10 assists under his belt.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo performed in the ongoing campaign?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been in top form for their respective clubs in the ongoing campaign. The Portuguese has scored 28 goals and provided four assists in 33 matches across competitions for Al-Nassr. He is the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League with 19 goals from 24 games.

Messi, on the other hand, has been instrumental for Inter Miami in 2025. He has registered four goals and two assists in five outings across competitions for the Herons.

Ronaldo will look to continue his fine form when he lines up for Portugal in the ongoing international break. A Selecao will face Denmark in a two-legged UEFA Nations League quater-final clash on March 20 & 23.

Messi, meanwhile, won't feature for Argentina's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay (March 22) and Brazil (March 26) due to an adductor muscle injury.

