Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo greet each other warmly for the first time after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were pictured greeting each other warmly during PSG's mid-season friendly against the Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Star XI at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

This is the first time the iconic duo have faced each other since Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina.

The Portuguese forward only had words of praise for his Argentine rival, having told Piers Morgan during an interview late last year:

"Amazing player, is magic, top… As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years. We share. So, I have great relationship with him."

Messi and Ronaldo first faced each other in the 2007-08 season when Ronaldo was playing for Manchester United and Messi represented Barcelona. They've had an amazing rivalry over the years, and this could be the last time they face each other on the pitch.

With 12 Ballon d'Ors between them, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi broke barriers with their remarkable goal-scoring exploits in La Liga.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both opening the scoring for their teams.



Just like old times 🥹 Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both opening the scoring for their teams.Just like old times 🥹 https://t.co/CBX7NF0APZ

Messi will continue his career in Europe with PSG, while Ronaldo's stint in European football is likely finished after he moved to Al Nassr. Following his interview with Piers Morgan, where he slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, the English outfit terminated his contract.

A heated first half between Lionel Messi's PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi All-Star team

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Footballing legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced off against each other after three years in the exhibition match. The match had all the makings of a classic, with both teams fielding star-studded line-ups.

Messi got off to a dream start as he within three minutes of the game with a classic, deft shot past the goalkeeper. The goal was created by a combination play between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The match then intensified as both teams found their rhythm, with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fighting hard to make it as memorable as possible.

Lionel Messi was denied an assist by VAR and Juan Bernat was awarded a red card for a last-man foul. This gave the match a competitive edge that is rarely seen in friendly matches, adding to the drama.

Cristiano Ronaldo also made his mark on the match, scoring two goals in the first half and marking his debut in the Middle East with a stunning brace. The game has been one of the most intense friendly matches in recent memory, as both teams played with a high level of intensity and commitment.

Poll : 0 votes