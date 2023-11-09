Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo included as list of 10 greatest athletes of all time goes viral on social media

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the duo are still going strong, having scored over 800 goals for club and country and winning numerous individual and team laurels.

One such recognition coming their way is their inclusion in Pubity Sports' 'Top 10 Greatest Athletes' list. Messi and Ronaldo - in that order- top the list. The other athletes in the top 10 are from sports like boxing, cricket, basketball, athletics, tennis and swimming.

Boxing legend Mohammed Ali comes in at No. 3, followed by the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan and former India cricket captain Virat Kohli. The rest of the top 10 comprises athletics great Usain Bolt, boxing legend Mike Tyson, all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James, tennis great Serena Williams and the most decorated Olympian in history, swimmer Michael Phelps.

An impressive 22.5% of fans voted for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time, ahead of his arch-rival, Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Late footballing legends Pele and Diego Maradona, as well as tennis legends Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are conspicuous by their absence in the list, though.

What Cristiano Ronaldo has said about his rivalry with Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share immense respect for each other despite not being 'friends' in the strictest sense of the term.

After dominating in European football for nearly two decades, both stars have embarked on adventures elsewhere. Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in December as a free agent, while Messi moved to MLS side Inter Miami this summer.

Ronaldo recently said about his 'rivalry' with Messi (as per Record via Sport Bible):

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well. We have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing."

He continued:

"He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that.

"We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Both stars have fared well at their respective new club. Ronaldo has bagged 29 goals and 11 assists in 35 games across competitions for Al-Nassr, including 15 goals and nine assists in 16 games. Messi, meanwhile, has 11 goals and five goals and 14 games across competitions for Miami.