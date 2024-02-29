Football television presenter Laura Woods has given her take on the everlasting GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with GOAL, Woods was asked to pick between the two players, who are widely regarded as the best of their generation. Without providing much of an explanation, she said:

"Messi."

Both players have enjoyed coveted careers in Europe but have exited the continent and ply their trade elsewhere now. Messi seemingly concluded his career's European leg when he decided to join Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023.

Overall, the 36-year-old attacker has scored 716 senior club career goals and won the Ballon d'Or award eight times. He's a 10-time La Liga and three-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Additionally, Messi led his Argentina side to World Cup success in Qatar in 2022, bagging seven goals and three assists while being awarded the Golden Ball. He continues to play a crucial role for his club and also scored in Inter Miami's latest 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy on Sunday (February 25).

Meanwhile, Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January 2023 after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United. The Portuguese sensation is a five-time Ballon d'Or and Champions League winner.

He's scored an incredible 743 senior club career goals and has lifted the Premier League title on three occasions. The Al-Nassr striker has also claimed the Serie A and La Liga titles twice each.

Deco fails to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Barcelona sporting Deco failed to pick between former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a recent interview. The former Portugal international played 79 matches with the Argentine, bagging nine joint-goal contributions for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, he played alongside the 39-year-old attacker 57 times and racked up six joint goal contributions while representing the national team. When asked to settle the GOAT debate, Deco said (via GOAL):

"Come on! They’re two different players. Cristiano Ronaldo was a pure winger in those early days – he used to get the ball and only think about dribbling past his opponents. He grew a lot as a player, becoming the competitive beast we’ve seen for so long. He has always been keen to develop in every way possible."

"Lionel Messi has always been a natural talent. He has adapted his game over time, but his way of moving has always been the same, so it’s hard to choose between one and the other."

Ronaldo has been on fire for Al-Nassr this season, having scored 28 goals in 29 appearances across competitions. He's in action next against Al-Hazm on Thursday in the Saudi Pro League (February 29).