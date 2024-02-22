Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold picks between the two GOATs

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander Arnold recently gave his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Doing the Football Bracket trend on Tiktok, TAA was asked to choose between 16 players in a knockout system.

The Reds vice-captain's first choice was between Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, with TAA choosing the latter. His next pick saw him choose Zlatan Ibrahimovic over Victor Osimhen.

TAA then picked his Reds teammate Mohamed Salah over Three Lions captain Harry Kane. The next pick was between Lautaro Martinez and Samuel Eto'o, with TAA choosing Eto'o. He then picked Karim Benzema over Vinicius Jr.

TAA opted for Robert Lewandowski over compatriot Marcus Rashford. Asked to pick between two Premier League legends in Wayne Rooney and Thierry Henry, the Liverpool captain went for Henry. His final choice of the first round was Lionel Messi over Erling Haaland.

In the last eight, the first pick saw TAA pick Ronaldo again, this time over Ibrahimovic. He then picked Mohamed Salah over Eto'o. The Reds defender selected Benzema ahead of Lewandowski, with his final pick being Messi over Henry.

Down to the last four, he chose Ronaldo over Salah, and Messi over Benzema. With the two GOATs contesting against one another, TAA gave his vote to Lionel Messi.

You can watch the video below:

Wayne Rooney talks about the aspect of the game where teammates trusted him more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Being the highest goal-scorer in the history of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo knows better than perhaps anyone about what it takes to run past defences.

Rooney paid homage to that talent but also raised the aspect of how he was a better player than Ronaldo when it came to running back to help defences. Speaking on Stick to Football podcast, he said:

"He (Cristiano Ronaldo) would win you the game. From a defensive point of view, there was just more trust (in me).

"Obviously, if I played out wide, I would do my job, I would get back and help out defensively where Cristiano probably wouldn’t do it, and then he’s a threat (going forward). He pins their full-back, back."

Ronaldo, at 39, has 876 goals in his career in 1207 games for club and country, the most by any player.