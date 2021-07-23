Mason Greenwood chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Mason Greenwood has chimed in on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The Manchester United star has picked the Argentine over his club legend and heaped praise on the Barcelona star.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo is a debate that has been going on for over a decade now. There seems to be no end to it as the criteria differ from person to person.

Mason Greenwood on Messi vs Ronaldo:



While speaking with Manchester United's official website, Mason Greenwood was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The youngster jumped into Team Messi straight away and claimed the Barcelona star was from another planet. He said:

"For me, it's always got to be [Lionel] Messi. For me, he's just on another planet. [Cristiano] Ronaldo is obviously amazing, a physical, great athletic footballer. But to do what Messi does at his size, what he's done for Barcelona and winning that trophy for Argentina, he is just on another level."

Neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo influence Mason Greenwood's game

While Mason Greenwood picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, he has revealed his game is influenced mainly by Ronaldo Nazario. The English youngster added that his favorite skill to do on the pitch was the stepovers and credited the Brazilian legend.

Continuing to talk to Manchester United's official website, Mason Greenwood said:

"My favourite skill move was the stepover and I still use it to this day. It's my favourite skill move. I used to watch the Brazilian Ronaldo, as he would always pull one out on the goalkeepers and defenders. I used to practice at the parks and stuff and used to do it in training sessions, then that would lead on to games. And, now, it's just stuck with me, it's a little skill move that I practice."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are heading towards the end of their careers. Both players' future hangs in the balance right now as reports earlier this year suggested a change of clubs could be on the cards for both.

However, recent reports suggest Lionel Messi has agreed a 5-year deal with Barcelona, while Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Juventus.

