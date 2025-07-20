Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal picks his all-time XI

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal picked his dream all-time XI that includes club legend Lionel Messi and the Argentine's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded to be the best in history.

Yamal, who recently turned 18, is one of the best young players in the game currently, winning big titles galore with club and country, like La Liga and Copa del Rey with Barca and Euro 2024 with Spain.

Currently enjoying his off-season, the Spanish teenager told CTGN Sports Scene (via GOAL) about his all-time XI, which is comprised of Madrid and Barca legends, both retired and active.

Yamal went with former Los Blancos goalkeeper Iker Casillas. Just ahead of him, the youngster chose former Barca man Dani Alves and his compatriot, Madrid legend Marcelo, as the full-backs, with Sergio Ramos (Madrid) and Gerard Pique at the heart of defence.

In midfield, Yamal chose Los Blancos legend Zinedine Zidane and former Barca players Neymar and Ronaldinho. Up front, he went with Messi and Ronaldo as the two wide players and Ronaldo Nazario - who played for both Barcelona and Madrid - down the centre.

Yamal inherited Messi's iconic No. 10 this summer, a number that was previously worn by Ansu Fati, who joined AS Monaco on a season-long deal, having fallen down the pecking order at the club.

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared in club football when Messi was at Barcelona

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a rivalry for the ages when the duo were together in La Liga when Ronaldo played for Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018.

While Ronaldo left as Los Blancos' all-time top scorer with a staggering 450 strikes, Messi outscored the Portuguese in this period by 26 goals and won more league titles. While Ronaldo won two La Liga honours, Messi won six, including a continental treble (2014-15).

The Portuguese, though, enjoyed more success in the continent, winning four Champions League titles, including an unprecedented three on the trot, to Messi's two.

