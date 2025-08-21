Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more: Barcelona star Pedri builds his perfect footballer

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has picked the qualities of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while creating his perfect footballer. The Spaniard has also gone for the traits of Neymar, Lamine Yamal, and Xavi in a recently published video.

Speaking to the official Ballon d'Or account on X (formerly Twitter), Pedri started with the right foot of Neymar and the left foot of Messi. He made the choices swiftly without hesitation, before adding the passing of Xavi to his ultimate footballers.

Ronaldo got the nod for his finishing, but the dribbling trait got Pedri to take some time to decide. He wanted to go with Neymar, but opted to go with Yamal as he had already got the right foot of the Brazilian earlier.

The Barcelona midfielder did not think twice before naming Carlos Puyol as his defensive brain, while opting for Ronald Araujo for his aerial abilities. Pedri completed his ultimate footballer with the speed of Nico Williams, and the footballing brain of Andres Iniesta.

The Barcelona star was the latest to talk with the Ballon d'Or account, after making it ot the Top 30 in the nominees list this year. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have once again not made the list, after dominating the award by winning it 13 times in the last two decades.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Barcelona star Pedri made his pick in 2024

Pedri was doing a Q&A with fans on The Residency in 2024 when he was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He was quick to name the Barcelona legend as his choice, but heaped praise on the former Manchester United forward and said:

“Messi, without a doubt. But Cristiano is a great player as well.”

Pedri spoke to SPORT in 2023 and admitted that he would like to see the Argentine back at Barcelona. He recalled how the current Inter Miami captain helped him at Camp Nou and said:

“I would like it, although it depends on Barcelona and Leo. For me, I hope he comes back. During my starting days at Barça, I was shy to even go to the dressing room, and I stayed all the time in the gym. Leo (Messi) came to me and told me not to be shy, he encouraged me a lot.”

Pedri played 47 games with Lionel Messi at Barcelona before the Argentine had to leave the club as they could not renew his contract. He has faced Cristiano Ronaldo four times in his career, losing twice and winning once.

