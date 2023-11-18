Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more: ChatGPT tells who the greatest attacker of all time was (& gives the perfect answer)

ChatGPT has ranked the Top 10 greatest attacking players in history with neither of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo making the top two.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have contested the GOAT debate for well over a decade. It's a debate that numerous pundits and fans have never reached a conclusion about. However, AI has given it a fair go by composing its top 10 list.

As per Daily Mirror, rankings 10-5 consist of the following superstars in order: Eusebio, Alfredo Di Stefano, George Best, Ronaldo Nazario, Gerd Muller, and Thierry Henry.

Let's take a look at the Top 4:

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

ChatGPT has surprisingly ranked Cristiano Ronaldo at fourth. Despite the AI crediting the 'modern great' for his goal-scoring records, he has harshly been excluded from the podium. The five-time Ballon d'Or has scored a mammoth total of 865 goals and provided 246 assists in 1195 appearances across all competitions for club and country, winning 35 major trophies.

3. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi finishes in third place with ChatGPT describing the Argentine ace with the following: "A prolific and versatile forward, Messi has consistently been among the top goal-scorers and playmakers in the world."

Despite recently winning his record eighth Ballon d'Or and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi hasn't been deemed to be good enough for a higher rank. The 36-year-old is considered by many to be the greatest, having netted 821 goals and registered 361 assists in 1046 appearances for club and country, winning 44 trophies - the most in football history.

2. Diego Maradona

ChatGPT has ranked the late Diego Maradona in second place, citing his "goal-scoring ability and impact in front of the goal" as the main reason. Maradona was a phenomenal attacking midfielder who scored 160 goals and provided 94 assists in 344 appearances in total in his club career. He also won 11 trophies including the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

1. Pele

The late Pele has been crowned as the greatest attacker of all time. He netted 77 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil. Moreover, as per the RSSSF (via GOAL), Pele's official goal tally was 767 in 831 games. However, this number has varied in recent years with many fans putting the Brazilian at 1284 goals in 1375 games.

ChatGPT summed up its justification with the following: "Pele's scoring record is legendary, and he won three FIFA World Cups," a fact not many fans would oppose.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo performed this season?

Even though ChatGPT has ranked Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the top two in its list, they remain the greatest players of this generation. Despite being in the twilight years of their careers, they are still going strong in 2023. Let's take a look at their stats this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has statistically returned to his best form for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. The 38-year-old has found the back of the net 16 times and provided nine assists in 17 appearances in total. He has also scored 46 goals in 2023, the most of any player so far.

In contrast, Lionel Messi will need to wait until February 2024 for the season to start as an Inter Miami player. The Argentine ace had a stellar 2022-23 season, scoring 32 goals and registering 25 assists in 55 appearances, winning two trophies for PSG and Inter Miami. He also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.