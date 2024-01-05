Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more: Former Liverpool star Divock Origi builds his perfect footballer

Football media outlet Goal recently interviewed former Liverpool forward Divock Origi. They made an interesting reel of it, asking him to build his perfect footballer by choosing different parts from different players.

Here is how the question-answer session went:

Question: Left foot?

Origi: (Lionel) Messi

Question: Right foot?

Origi: Cristiano (Ronaldo)

Question: Speed?

Origi: (Kylian) Mbappe

Question: Strength?

Origi: (Virgil) Van Dijk

Question: Skills?

Origi: Neymar

Question: Football IQ?

Origi: (Kevin) De Bruyne

Goal captioned the reel:

"Divock Origi builds his perfect footballer..this one is hard to beat"

Origi's choices are likely to go down as popular ones amongst the majority of the football fraternity. All players mentioned in his list are superstars in their own right, possessing unique skills.

As for the man himself, Origi is currently playing for Nottingham Forest, on loan from AC Milan. Overall, he has registered 66 goals and 27 assists in 345 games in his senior club career.

He achieved the majority of his success while at Liverpool, winning the Premier League and the Champions League with them. He also played a crucial role (scored two goals) in the Reds' fabled comeback at Anfield against Barcelona (4-0 win) in the second leg of the 2018-19 Champions League semfinals, after going down 0-3 in the first leg at Nou Camp.

Having a look at Divock Origi's complete footballer ft. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi's left-foot is perhaps the best the football fraternity has ever seen. The Argentinian winger is a legend of the game, having won a record eight Ballon d'Or titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet another legend in his own right. He finished 2023 as the top scorer in world football (54 strikes) and is currently the highest scorer in the history of the game.

Kylian Mbappe is a bonafide superstar. He guided France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup as a teenager and became the first player ever score a hat-trick in a World Cup final in their painful loss to Argentina in the 2022 edition.

Virgil Van Dijk was the game changer for Jurgen Klopp's team at Liverpool. Post his arrival at Anfield, the Reds went on to win the Champions League and the Premier League, with the Dutch defender playing a starring role. He is now the club captain at Liverpool as they lead the title charge in the 2023-24 season.

Neymar is regarded by many as the most skilful player of the modern era. He has registered 223 goals and 153 assists in 359 appearances for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, winning multiple league titles and a Champions League crown in the process.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the most intelligent footballers in the modern era, as has been seen in his ability to create goals for his teammates from seemingly impossible situations.

Football legend Thierry Henry, who has played with superstars like Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Dennis Bergkamp, told CBS Sports that De Bruyne is the most clever player he has ever seen - a testament to the player's football IQ.