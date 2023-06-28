Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more: Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz names his dream XI

Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz recently revealed his football dream XI. He named the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and some other legends of the game in his all-time side.

Carlos Alcaraz is currently ranked the No.1 tennis player in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals. The 11-time ATP Tour-level singles titles winner is known to be a massive fan of Real Madrid and picked seven players who featured for Los Blancos in the past.

In goal, Alcaraz selected 2010 FIFA World Cup winner and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas. At right-back is Brazil's most-capped player, Cafu. The center-back pairing is of Spain's most-capped player, Sergio Ramos, and Barcelona great Carles Puyol. Free-kick specialist Roberto Carlos at left-back completes the back four.

Spain and Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane were chosen in midfield. 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, who still plies his trade at Real Madrid, edges out Xavi Hernandez to complete the midfield trio.

The 20-year-old selected a devastating front three. Ronaldo Nazario was selected to play as the forward, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been drafted on each wing. This comes as no surprise as the duo have a total of 12 Ballons d'Or between them.

Carlos Alcaraz's team can be viewed below (via Madrid Xtra):

Carlos Alcaraz's Dream XI: Iker Casillas, Cafu, Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol, Roberto Carlos, Luka Modric, Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ronaldo Nazario

"I am more about a team player than an individual player" - When Steven Gerrard chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have contested the GOAT debate for over a decade with both superstars dominating football for club and country. Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard chose Messi over Ronaldo with his reason being the Argentina ace being more of a team player compared to the latter.

Gerrard claimed (via GiveMeSport):

“There are certain players who are on a different level to anyone else out there, Messi and Ronaldo. But Ronaldo doesn't get in my team. I am more about what you are going to do for the team. What are we going to achieve together? Ronaldo will win you things but I am more about a team player than an individual player, so I’ll always go down that road.”

Lionel Messi has made 1028 appearances for club and country, scoring 807 goals and providing 357 assists. The 36-year-old has also won 43 trophies in total, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 838 goals and provided 236 assists in 1168 appearances for club and country. The 38-year-old has won 33 trophies in total.

