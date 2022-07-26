Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar combine to wish Hulk's son a happy birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar came together to wish former Brazil international Hulk's sons a happy birthday. The two boys, Ian and Tiago, got to live every little child's dream as their father organized the birthday greetings from the global stars.

The 35-year-old forward currently plies his trade with Atletico Mineiro after his impressive stint with Porto and Zenit St. Petersburg. For his children's birthday, he got three of football's best players together.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Hulk showed his sons' reactions to the greetings from Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the caption, Hulk wrote:

"My children Ian and Tiago had their birthday on July 20. Ian [is] 14 and Tiago [is] 12 years old. They asked me for nothing material as a gift - [instead] they wanted something unusual and surprising.

"As they are passionate about football, nothing better than being congratulated by the best in the world! [My] gratitude to the great idols and friends Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano."

The Brazilian forward has undoubtedly given his sons a birthday to remember, and the day will remain in their minds for the rest of their lives.

Could a move to MLS be on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two players who have lit up European football for over a decade, could be headed to the MLS. Since David Beckham's mega-move to the US after a long career in Europe just under two decades ago, a flurry of world-class footballers has followed suit.

This season saw former Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini and former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale move to Los Angeles FC. Other players like Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne have also left Serie A for Toronto FC, while Wayne Rooney has started management at DC United.

Moving to the United States has become a more attractive venture for players looking for a new scene outside Europe, and there's a chance the big duo could follow.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just one year left on his contract, and once he turns 38 in February next year, he may reach a point where no big European club wants to sign him.

The contract of Lionel Messi, 35, with Paris Saint-Germain will also expire next year. The Argentine playmaker may follow his former national teammate Gonzalo Higuain to the MLS.

