Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Obafemi Martins picks his favorite between the 2 superstars

Obafemi Martins has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) footballer over Lionel Messi. The former Nigerian star stated that the Portuguese legend is a machine and continues to score goals.

Ad

Speaking on the Football Fans Tribe podcast, Martins stated that Messi is not arrogant, and he believes that footballers need a touch of it to be the best. He added that Ronaldo had everything to be the best and said (via LEGIT):

"I think I would choose Ronaldo. This guy is a machine. He's still playing and still scoring goals. Playing in so many countries is very, very difficult to do. People just love Messi for the fact that he's calm, and they think he's not arrogant. But as a footballer, sometimes you need to be a little arrogant to push yourself."

Ad

Trending

Obafemi Martins faced Lionel Messi four times in his career and avoided defeat just once – a 1-1 draw with Ruben Kazan against Barcelona in the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League group stage. He has the same record against Cristiano Ronaldo. The draw came in the 2006/07 season when the Nigerian star was with Newcastle United and Ronaldo plied his trade for Manchester United.

Lionel Messi rivalry is over, claimed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media in September 2023 and acknowledged that his rivalry with Lionel Messi changed football forever. However, he believes that the rivalry between the two is over, as they have moved away from European football.

Ad

The Portuguese superstar claimed that he shared the stage with the Argentine for 15 years, but they are not far apart. He added that they were never friends, but respected each other, and said (via ESPN):

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing. He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the MLS after his contract with Ligue 1 side PSG expired in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More