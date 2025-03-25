Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Who has the best international record after turning 30

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the biggest football superstars in the modern world. The duo have dominated the beautiful game, unlike anyone in history, since breaking into the scene more than two decades ago.

Their exploits in the international circuit since turning 30, interestingly, could put even prime footballers to shame. CR7 has scored 84 of his 136 goals for Portugal since crossing the 30 mark. Only Romelu Lukaku (88) and Robert Lewandowski (85) have scored more international goals in that period. Cristiano Ronaldo was 31 when he won the first international trophy of his career, the Euro 2016.

The Portuguese won his second trophy with his nation three years later, lifting the UEFA Nations League. CR7 is almost two-and-a-half years older than Lionel Messi, which means that the Argentine hasn't played as much as him since turning 30.

However, La Pulga's achievements have been equally impressive. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered 30 fewer goals than Cristiano Ronaldo while registering 28 fewer appearances.

However, Messi has registered more assists (22) since turning 30. The Argentine has also contributed a goal or an assist every 82 minutes, compared to CR7's one in every 84 minutes.

La Pulga has also won all of his international trophies after turning 30. He ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Copa America in 2021, at the age of 34. The following year, Lionel Messi won the Finalissima, and then the coveted FIFA World Cup. La Pulga also won the Copa America last year.

Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are likely to feature for their respective countries in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a report from TNT Sports. CR7 has been indispensable for club and country of late, despite turning 40 years old last month.

The Portuguese superstar has registered 28 goals from 33 games for Al-Nassr this season. He scored the 929th goal of his career against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg.

Messi, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries in recent weeks and missed La Albiceleste's 1-0 win over Uruguay in the recent World Cup qualifier. La Pulga won't feature in Tuesday's game against Brazil either, but is expected to be part of the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The diminutive magician has lit up the MLS since arriving at Inter Miami in 2023.

