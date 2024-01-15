Lionel Messi, Darwin Nunez and more: IFFHS Men's CONMEBOL Team of the Year announced

Lionel Messi and Darwin Nunez are among the names the IFFHS have selected in the CONMEBOL Team of the Year.

A star-studded South American XI has been announced by the organisation, with six Argentine players, three Uruguayans and two Brazilians making the cut. Manchester City's Ederson (Brazil) is named between the sticks, ahead of the likes of Alisson Becker and Emi Martinez. Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi, Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Barcelona's Ronald Araujo are the three defenders.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is in midfield alongside Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde. Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, Fluminense's German Cano, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior are the four attackers.

Apart from Ederson, Cano is also a surprise inclusion, but their club football achievements might have played a role in the selection.

Ederson won a historic European treble with Manchester City last season. Cano, meanwhile, was a leading player for the Fluminense side that won the Copa Libertadores.

Didi Hamann has said that Darwin Nunez could eclipse Lionel Messi

Darwin Nunez is a very good raw talent. While his end product and lack of finishing have often been critised, Nunez remains one of the finest young players in world football.

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann, though, has made a bold claim about Nunez, saying that the Uruguayan could eclipse even Lionel Messi and become the best player in the world. Hamann said earlier this month (via GOAL):

"If he could finish, Darwin Nunez could be the best player in the world. He’s fast, physical, and has everything bar finishing.

"If you don’t finish or score, you will get a problem but sometimes I think he’s never going to learn to, but, then, I think he needs more time! At the moment, he scores the difficult chances and misses the easy ones!"

Nunez, 24, has been a key player for Liverpool this season, He has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in 30 appearances across competitions.