Lionel Messi discusses football's future and reveals Copa America disappointment

Messi during a recent training session

Lionel Messi in an interview with Adidas gave his thoughts on the impending return of football to Spain. He also expressed his disappointment over the Copa America being postponed.

Lionel Messi on the future of football

Lionel Messi has been interviewed by @Adidas. The interview, in which he spoke about many different topics, including the restart of LaLiga and football around the world, can be found below, courtesy of @FCBarcelona.https://t.co/6DiQ00mUep — Blaugranagram @ 🏡 (@Blaugranagram) May 27, 2020

Lionel Messi spoke about the return of La Liga on June 12 and how it would impact players.

“Technically it will be the same season, but I think that all of the teams and players will experience it in a different way."

Lionel Messi also talked about how it gave an opportunity to injured players to make a return to starting lineup.

“When we get back to playing, it will be like starting over. We will have some time to prepare before the competition restarts, and we will also bring back some very important players for us, who were injured."

Lionel Messi went on to talk about how being mentally strong is an important factor in a player's development.

"I believe that it (mental preparation) is very important, and that this is an aspect that is prepared more every day amongst professional athletes."

Lionel Messi spoke about the various challenges of playing behind closed doors by referencing an occasion on which he had to do so.

Lionel Messi even talked about how each player tackles such an atmosphere and how they adapt to the situation by saying the mental makeup of a player is very important.

Lionel Messi on the postponement of the Copa America

Messi after being sent off against Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semifinal

Lionel Messi expressed his disappointment over the postponement of the Copa America to next year.

“Postponing the Copa Amèrica was an enormous disappointment, but at the same time it was normal and logical. It would have been an exciting event for me, and I was very excited about playing in it again."

The Argentinian would have been extremely pumped to go for the Copa as he looks to add that elusive international trophy to his glittering cabinet. Lionel Messi has endured numerous disappointments while on international duty with Argentina.

Lionel Messi has reached 3 international finals in 3 consecutive years from 2014-2016 (2014 FIFA World Cup, 2015 Copa America, 2016 Copa America) but failed to win any of those.

This would take away from him being crowned as the greatest footballer of all time, as his rival Cristiano Ronaldo has won an international trophy. There will always be an asterisk on Lionel Messi's career because of the lack of an international trophy.

Messi after Argentina's Round of 16 loss to France in the 2018 World Cup

Lionel Messi's disappointments with Argentina have left many football fans wondering what would have been had he defected to Spain. This hypothetical scenario would be enticing and seeing the success that Spain had, would be weighing on his mind.

Had he agreed to represent Spain, he would have potentially had a World Cup and 2 Euros to his name. Only time will tell if Lionel Messi manages to secure an international trophy before calling it quits on an illustrious career with Barcelona and Argentina.