Lionel Messi donates signed jersey to Selena Gomez’s charity, rumoured to be attending Rare Impact Fund Gala on October 4th

Lionel Messi expressed his support for popular singer Selena Gomez’s charity by donating a signed Argentina jersey to the artist's Rare Impact charity fund (via Bola Vip).

The Barcelona legend's generous act came after Gomez sat in the stands as Messi's Inter Miami defeated Los Angeles FC 3-1 in an MLS fixture on September 3.

Returning the favour, the Argentina skipper has donated his national team jersey to the charity aimed at supporting people tackling mental health issues. Gomez's charity is a nod to the challenges she has herself faced with mental health.

Scheduled to take place on October 4th, the Rare Impact fundraiser will see buyers kickstart the bidding at $1,000 for Messi's shirt. The aforementioned report claims that the former Paris Saint-Germain star will also be attending the event.

On the footballing front, the 36-year-old forward has been struggling with fitness issues since returning from international duty in mid-September. He has failed to appear in any of Inter Miami's last three matches across all competitions.

Coach Gerardo Martino said that the club would assess their superstar player before the club's next MLS match against Chicago Fire on October 4. Speaking to the media after the Herons' 1-1 draw against New York City on September 30, he said (via Miami Herald):

"I will repeat what I said before. We are going game by game. We will evaluate him against Chicago."

Since moving to Miami this summer, Messi has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in all competitions.

Journalist claims Lionel Messi will miss next Inter Miami match in MLS amid fitness concerns

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

According to Argentine journalist Gastol Edul, Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami's away trip to Chicago Fire on October 4th. The Argentina skipper is seemingly nursing an injury, although the specifics of his fitness issues have not been disclosed.

Amid these concerns, Edul claims that the Barcelona legend will now miss his fourth consecutive game for the Herons across all competitions. He wrote about Messi on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Lionel Messi would not play against Chicago Fire.Next Saturday the 7th is the last match in the preview of the Argentine National Team matches (Inter Miami - Cincinnati). They aim for him to be able to add minutes in that game."

However, the journalist claims Messi will return for Inter Miami's match against FC Cincinnati on October 7. This will mark the 36-year-old's last club game before going away on international duty with Argentina.

La Albiceleste face Paraguay on October 12 and Peru on October 17 as part of their World Cup qualification campaign.