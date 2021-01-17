Lionel Messi a doubt for Barcelona ahead of Spanish Super Cup final

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is a doubt to play in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, in which the Blaugrana face Athletic Bilbao.

Messi was left out of the semifinal against Real Sociedad on Wednesday as well, but it has not yet been specified what injury the Argentine has at the moment.

In the semifinal in Cordoba, Barcelona drew 1-1 in regulation time, with a Frenkie de Jong opener being canceled out by a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty. They eventually won 3-2 in the penalty shootout, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen emerging as the hero.

On Saturday, Koeman had said that Messi was training on his own, and that the final decision on whether he would play would be taken in consultation with the Argentine himself.

"Messi will have the last word, he knows his own body,'' Koeman said. "We hope that he can play the game.

"With Leo, the team is stronger thanks to his ability to create and his effectiveness as a scorer, things that we are sometimes missing. But he must be 100%. This is not the last game of the season."

Sergio Busquets confident of Barcelona winning even without Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is a doubt for the Supercopa final

Barcelona didn't produce a vintage performance against Sociedad, but did show reserves of grit and determination to get through that game.

Midfield veteran Sergio Busquets said that he was encouraged by the progress that the team has shown since Koeman has taken over.

"Saying that we have got this all figured out is a bit much, but we are on the right path," Busquets said.

"We are on a good run, feeling better as a group. (Winning the title) would be an important step, and I am convinced this team can continue to grow."

Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao in the final in Seville, after the Basque side eliminated Real Madrid with a 2-1 win in the semifinal.

Bilbao coach Marcelino said that they would prepare for the game with the assumption that Messi would be available for Barca.

"We must go into the match thinking that Messi will play and that he will play at his best, and that it is our job to stop him," Marcelino said.

"My players are revved up and ready to conquer the world. To beat both Madrid and Barcelona to win this trophy would be the maximum."

This year, the Super Cup could not be held in Saudi Arabia due to the pandemic, with Real Madrid winning the tournament last year in the gulf country.