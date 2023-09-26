Lionel Messi drops hint on wanting ‘baby girl’ with Antonela Roccuzzo in latest interview

Lionel Messi has hinted that he would like to have a girl if he and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were to have another child.

The Argentine icon and his partner have three boys, Thiago, 10, Mateo, 8, and Ciro, 5. The Messi family are a close unit with the couple often posting snaps of the five of them enjoying life on their Instagram accounts.

Messi, 36, insists that he and Antonela Roccuzzo, 35, aren't trying at the moment but appear to want a baby girl if they do make another addition to the family. He told Argentinian comedian Migue Granados (via Khaleej Times):

“We’re not trying, but I don’t know. We’ll see if a baby girl arrives."

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner and his family have been settling into life in the United States after he moved to MLS side Inter Miami in the summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner explained their current routine:

“At 9pm, the babies are going to bed, allowing me and Antonela to relax a bit. We have an early dinner and then we watch TV.”

If Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo do plan on having another child they know what parenthood means. He explained back in 2015 that being a father had helped him grow and realize that football isn't the be-all and end-all (via BoxScore):

"Being a parent has helped me grow and think that in life there are other things besides football."

Nevertheless, the legendary Argentine is still leaving his mark on the spot at Inter Miami. He's bagged 11 goals and five assists in 12 games for the Herons, captaining them to the first trophy when they won the Leagues Cup last month.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's brilliant reaction to Argentina winning the World Cup

Lionel Messi cemented his legacy in Qatar.

Lionel Messi's close bond with his children was on display during his heroic 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. The Argentina captain finally led La Abiceleste to glory in Qatar as he won the first World Cup of his career.

Antonela Roccuzzo took the kids to each game and they watched as their father made history in the Middle East. He bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games and was awarded the Golden Ball award for his incredible displays.

His wife took to Instagram shortly after Messi captained Argentina to a 4-2 win on penalties in the World Cup final. She posted a picture of herself and their three boys:

"I CAN'T EXPLAIN BECAUSE YOU WON'T UNDERSTAND!!!! LETS GO ARGENTINA !!! LETS GO."

It was the first time Lionel Messi had won the World Cup during his famous career. The 176-cap Argentine could finally add that trophy to his long list of accomplishments.