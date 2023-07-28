Lionel Messi earning roughly $950 million less in salary at Inter Miami compared to mammoth offer from Al-Hilal: Reports

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi's pay at the MLS side is significantly lower compared to the offer he received from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. According to TyC Sports, the Argentine superstar received a salary proposal of $1 billion from the Middle Eastern club but currently earns $50 million a season with the Florida side.

The 36-year-old was set to become a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired this summer. He had multiple suitors, with Barcelona, clubs in Saudi Arabia, and Inter Miami eventually the final options.

He claimed that he was hopeful of returning to the Catalan giants but their financial troubles meant they could not find a way to sign him.

Messi thus decided to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami, with many believing that the decision was taken keeping his family in mind. Apart from the $50 million he will receive per year, he is also set to be paid a considerable amount through sponsorship deals.

He is expected to become a part owner in the club, while he will also make a cut from Apple's revenue from streaming the league.

Al-Hilal, alongside other Saudi clubs, have been keen on splashing the cash to land big-name European superstars. They have also made a massive offer to Messi's former teammate Kylian Mbappe to entice him to the Middle East.

Reports claimed that they were ready to pay a €300 million fee to sign the player from the French side, then offer him a one-year deal worth €700 million.

Barcelona president opens up about missing out on Lionel Messi

The Argentine has hit the ground running for Inter Miami.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed that it was strange to see Lionel Messi suit up for an MLS side. During his team's pre-season tour of the US, he told ESPN that the Blaugrana tried their best to bring him back, but their financial position made it impossible to do so.

“It's a strange feeling. We identify Messi with Barcelona. That's the way I think most supporters see Messi, because most of his career has been at Barca. But we respect his decision and we wish the best for him. We want the best for our players. He came to Barcelona as a kid, 14 years old, and he spent 20 years with us. I hope he can be very happy in Miami.

“It was very close. We had to manage our financial fair play situation, so we needed time. At the end, we reached an agreement with La Liga that authorised us to add him to the squad. But Leo was coming from a situation in Paris where he was under a lot of pressure. His father told me that he needed a place where he won't be under pressure and at Barca, that would not be the case because of the meaning of the return of our hero."

Messi has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in the US. He knocked in a stoppage-time game-winning free-kick goal on debut, before scoring two goals and setting up one more in a dominant performance over Atlanta United.