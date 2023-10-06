Lionel Messi earns staggering $205 million more than Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-teammate Chicharito on Instagram after MLS move: Reports

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are most popular for their wins on the pitch, with impressive trophy cabinets against their names. A study has revealed that the Argentine does not just win on the pitch but does so off it too.

Messi has been living a dream since moving to Inter Miami this summer, with his instant impact felt on and off the pitch. The 36-year-old forward is arguably the biggest brand in the MLS currently, owing to his identity as a global icon.

Footballers earn money from their clubs but also off the pitch on their own, often through their social media engagements. They can become brand ambassadors, or influencers, or earn money from making posts for certain brands.

Lionel Messi has around 485 million Instagram followers and is leveraging the number to make a fortune off the platform. The Argentine forward is being paid $4.9 million per sponsored post, which will sum up to around $206 million this year, according to Goal.

The sum makes Messi the highest earner of the platform in the MLS, ahead of former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez. The Mexican LA Galaxy striker is the player with the highest earnings in the MLS aside from Messi.

Chicharito, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid, is paid around $62,500 per sponsored post, racking up around $1 million this year. He has 6.1 million Instagram followers and is one of the league's biggest names.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo are still the biggest names in football

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the winter of 2023, it indicated a change in the football world. Since then, tens of top-level talent from Europe have joined the Gulf country, making good money for themselves.

Lionel Messi received an offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal worth around $1 billion, but he declined the move, preferring to join Inter Miami. The forward proved that he is not just about money, and is keen to continue to enjoy his football for as long as he can.

Ronaldo and Messi play with a good number of stars in their respective leagues but remain the center of attention. The Portuguese great has Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Neymar, and Roberto Firmino as players who moved to Saudi after him.

Messi plays alongside the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Chicharito, and Xherdan Shaqiri in the MLS. He and Ronaldo continue to dominate their respective leagues and are still considered the GOATs in football.