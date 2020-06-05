Barcelona icon Lionel Messi set to begin talks over new contract at Camp Nou

Barcelona and Lionel Messi to meet next week to discuss a new contract for the Argentinian legend.

Josep Bartomeu wants to keep Lionel Messi at Barcelona till at least 2023.

Lionel Messi could be presented with a new contract this summer.

Even though Lionel Messi turns 33 later this month, there is no denying the fact that the Argentinian is still highly motivated to not only get better individually but also to lead Barcelona to many more titles. He won his sixth Ballon d'Or last year, becoming the first football player to do so. However, with him getting closer to the mid-'30s, his future is now being dealt with in the short-term, not the long-term.

With Lionel Messi moving into the final twelve months of his deal, Barcelona are keen to get their talisman signed to a new contract as soon as possible. As per his current contract, Lionel Messi could have left Camp Nou this summer as a free agent, however, to the relief of many in Catalunya, Argentinian national captain decided to not excercise that clause.

As per the latest information, the hierarchy at Barcelona have already started working on a fresh new contract for their star man. The 32-year-old is expected to sign a new contract with the table-toppers of La Liga in the coming few weeks.

Lionel Messi lifted his sixth Ballon d'Or last year taking him one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

As per some reports in the media, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu is looking for Lionel Messi to sign a contract that will keep him at Camp Nou at least till the end of 2023 season. Currently the 32-year-olds contract expires at the end of 2021.

Lionel Messi is looking for a contract that doesn't bind him to the club.

Regardless of the length of the contract, Lionel Messi wants to keep the possibility of terminating his contract year after year as he had been doing till now. The Argentine has already repeated on numerous occasions that he wants to have his hands free to end his commitment to the club if he sees that he is no longer in a position to perform at the highest level.

"At the time there was talk of a life contract, as they did with Iniesta. What I said was that I don't want a contract that ties me. I don't want to be if I'm not well. compete, surrender and keep fighting for a goal, not be for a contract. That's why I didn't like it. But I would stay here all my life. "

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu wants to complete Lionel Messi's contract renewal as soon as possible.

Josep Bartomeu wants to start working on a new deal for Lionel Messi very soon as his current contract with Barcelona comes to an end in less than a year. The president has already tried to start the process earlier this season, but unfortunately, it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Spanish publication Marca, the two sides could meet in the next week to discuss a new contract.

No quick fix is envisaged. These will be preliminary talks, while the bulk of the negotiation will take place next season. Authorities in Barcelona seem quite calm as of now because they are confident that Lionel Messi would extend his stay in Barcelona even after the current contract expires.

Lionel Messi will turn 33 this year as he completes his long journey with Barcelona

Lionel Messi will be 33 years old this month and although he is physically in great shape right now, as a student of the game, he is aware that he is slowly approaching that mark where previous greats of game have decided to hang up their boots.

At the moment, The news around Lionel Messi is not being dominated by contract talks rather it's about an injury that he sustained in training recently, which could keep him out of the game against Mallorca next weekend when LaLiga returns after a three-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lionel Messi's absence from training on Wednesday generated alarm in the media, but the Barcelona authorities expect him to take the field once La Liga resumes next week.