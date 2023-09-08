Lionel Messi equals Luis Suarez record after winning goal in Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Ecuador

Lionel Messi is now level with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez for most goals scored in World Cup qualifying — 29.

The Blaugrana legend helped Argentina to a 1-0 victory against Ecuador in their first World Cup qualification match on Thursday, September 7. Messi's brilliant freekick from the edge of the box in the 78th minute broke the deadlock and handed his side the victory.

After keeping the ball for most parts of the tie, La Albiceleste found their difference-making goal, which was also Messi's 104th for his country. He said after the match (via The Hindu):

"Every match needs 100% from us in this qualifying. This was a tough match to play, a very physical one."

The goal marked the former PSG forward's 29th in qualification rounds, drawing him level with Suarez. Having shared the pitch on 258 occasions for the Blaugrana, the duo managed 99 joint-goal contributions. Playing together, they won La Liga four times and the UEFA Champions League trophy once.

Currently, Messi's Argentina sits on top of the CONMEBOL qualification table, level on points with Colombia, who defeated Venezuela with the same score. The 2022 World Cup winners will travel to the Estadio Hernando Siles to take on Bolivia on Tuesday, September 12, in their next fixture.

"They are all very close matches"- Lionel Messi makes claim after 1-0 Ecuador win

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi reacted to his nation's close-fought 1-0 World Cup qualifier victory against Ecuador on Thursday, September 7. The Barcelona legend believes close ties ought to be expected during the qualification stage.

It was Messi's 78th-minute free-kick that secured La Albiceleste their victory in a well-contested tie. Despite keeping the majority of the ball, Argentina managed just four shots on target from 13 attempts. On the other hand, their opponents registered just one lesser shot on target — 3.

Speaking after the match, the 36-year-old forward said (via Goal):

"We already knew it was going to be like this, especially because of the way the Qualifiers are. We knew that it is very difficult to win, that they are all very close matches. Ecuador is a great team. They have been showing since the last Qualifiers that they have very good players."

Among those representing Ecuador was Moises Caicedo, who was signed by Chelsea for a British record fee of £115 million this summer. Other stars in the line-up included players like Enner Valencia and Pervis Estupinan.