Lionel Messi: Ex-USMNT star says only a clown would disagree with Inter Miami star winning MLS MVP in passionate rant 

Ex-United States men's national team star Taylor Twellman has claimed that Lionel Messi has proved to be the best player in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2024.

After guiding Inter Miami to a maiden Leagues Cup triumph past year, the 36-year-old is currently on a mission to help his team lift more trophies. He has been in fine form of late, most recently contributing two goals and an assist in a 4-1 league win over New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium earlier this Saturday (April 27).

Speaking in a recent video for mlssoccer.com, Twellman heaped praise on the ex-Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar for his recent performances. He said (h/t GOAL):

"It is getting very difficult for me to quantify with words what it's like to watch Lionel Messi play in person. For him to give the fans what they paid for and then also to rewrite history. Nine goals, seven assists in seven [league] games [this year] – that's less than 600 minutes. He's the first player in the league to do so."

Twellman, who represented the Revs 174 times in his career, added:

"And the best part is, the [New England] Revolution felt like they defended him well! Everyone knows it's coming, yet they freeze in the moment and in the blink of an eye, the man goes to work. But the number that stands out to me more is this: In 24 games he's had since coming to the league, he's only lost three times."

Lauding Messi as the best in the league in a passionate way, he said:

"The consummate professional, the demanding winner and more importantly, the greatest of all time. Can you believe there are people out there [who] actually think he's not the [Most Valuable Player] MVP of the league to this point? What a clown!"

Lionel Messi sets MLS record after 4-1 win

After helping his team beat New England Revolution 4-1, Lionel Messi became the first star in MLS' history to record multiple goal involvements in five straight games.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami on a Bosman move in last July, will next be in action on May 4 in a league match against New York Red Bulls.

So far, the Argentine attacker has found the back of the net 22 times and provided 11 assists in just 24 total appearances for the Herons.