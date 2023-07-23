Lionel Messi extends gratitude to LeBron James with special message on Instagram after Inter Miami debut

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was grateful for the appreciation he received from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. In an Instagram story, the Argentine thanked the NBA star and added that it was good to meet him.

He said:

"Thanks a lot brother!! It was really good to see you!"

It was a debut to remember for the Argentine for the MLS side. Playing in the Leagues Cup against Mexican side Cruz Azul, the Florida team found themselves level after 90 minutes of action. The 36-year-old, who had come on as a second-half substitute, unleashed a free-kick into the back of the net to hand his side a fantastic victory.

His first game with the side was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and club co-owner David Beckham present alongside James.

Inter Miami will be hoping that Messi can continue to have a positive effect on the team. They are rock bottom of the Eastern Conference in the MLS, with just 18 points from 22 games.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate opens up on remarkable journey

The Argentine's teammate has had an interesting career,

Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor has revealed his thoughts of playing alongside Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. The 28-year-old, who struggled to make his mark in the lower divisions of English football in his younger days, eventually joined the MLS side. He scored the first goal of the night against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup before Messi stole the show with a dramatic late winner.

Speaking after the game, Taylor said:

"If anyone had told me a few years ago that, sitting on the bench for Lincoln Moorlands, that I’m going to play with (Sergio) Busquets and Messi I would have laughed in their face," Taylor said after the game.

"I was sitting on the bench, I wasn’t able to get any minutes, the coach told me I’m not strong enough, basically not good enough."

"It tested me when I was younger. I was calling my parents back home in Finland and telling them that I wanted to look for something else, other options."

The 36-year-old Argentine superstar has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. His brilliant free-kick late in stoppage time meant the Florida side bagged their first win since June 8. They will face Atlanta United at home in the MLS next.